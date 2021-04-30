Dendy

Blue Heart Pendant 3D Mockup Bundle

Blue Heart Pendant 3D Mockup Bundle luxury gold glitter present elegant glossy decoration jewel template mockup valentine romantic lovely symbol love fashion heart illustration blue pendant
Graphic templates of Blue Heart Pendant 3D Mockup Bundle Set in Photoshop Format.
Use this on your next design project with ease.
Download this now, then you will get these benefits :

+ High Resolution
+ PSD File
+ Easy to Edit
+ Organized Layers
+ Transparent Background Available

Get this mockups here :
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/blue-heart-pendant-3d-mockup-bundle/ref/236822/

