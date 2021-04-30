Jennifer Johnson

Flowering Tree

Jennifer Johnson
Jennifer Johnson
Hire Me
  • Save
Flowering Tree flat illustration illustrator art vector illustration
Flowering Tree flat illustration illustrator art vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. Dribble_FloweringTree_043021.png
  2. IMG_7644.jpg

All the trees are blooming right now. I based this off of a drawing that I did with my original resource a photo I took on a lovely Spring Walk I went on last weekend.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Jennifer Johnson
Jennifer Johnson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jennifer Johnson

View profile
    • Like