John Jenkins

King-hitter bart simpson

John Jenkins
John Jenkins
  • Save
King-hitter bart simpson jenksies arts jenksies arts the simpsons king hitter king hitter bart simpson acrylic acrylicpainting
Download color palette

I pencil sketch my design then acrylic paint it and finally use a marker for outlining and detailing

John Jenkins
John Jenkins

More by John Jenkins

View profile
    • Like