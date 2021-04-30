Marcos Oliveira

Loyalty App Design Concept

Marcos Oliveira
Marcos Oliveira
  • Save
Loyalty App Design Concept loyalty card loyalty cards ui cards design app app prototype figmadesign figma app design ui uidesign loyalty program loyalty app
Download color palette

Loyalty app design concept, where restaurants can reward users who shop frequently at their establishment. Customers can redeem their reward and use it at the restaurant.

Marcos Oliveira
Marcos Oliveira

More by Marcos Oliveira

View profile
    • Like