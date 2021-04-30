Mostafa Nasergivechi

Cross Process VIII

Mostafa Nasergivechi
Mostafa Nasergivechi
Hire Me
  • Save
Cross Process VIII grid layout cover design thumbnail design blog post graphic design
Download color palette

Continuing to publish work from the archives,
you can view the whole collection on my blog:
https://nasergivechi.com/blog/cross-process-viii/

Cheers

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Mostafa Nasergivechi
Mostafa Nasergivechi
Visual Artist & Designer 👾
Hire Me

More by Mostafa Nasergivechi

View profile
    • Like