Daily UI 018 :: Analytics Chart

analytics crypto app minimal clean design ux ui
For the analytics chart challenge, I decided to design a crypto trading app. The main page of the app allows the user to see current prices, trends on the actual analytical graph and also view their wallet balance. While it's minimal, this app could be a great way for users to track their investments as well as decide on future investments.

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
