Liva Branding

Business card design for a furniture company with a minimalist personality.

I looked to abstract art, specifically Suprematism for inspiration. Suprematism is an abstract art movement that used geometric forms to convey pure artistic feeling. Furniture is an arrangement of geometric forms and can be beautiful as functional art, changing the way we perceive the spaces we live in and I wanted to rightly convey that with this design.

I chose a wide range of colours with an off-white colour as the main backdrop and designed various geometric shapes seemingly floating in space.

Check the full branding here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/115502577/Liva-Brand-Identity-Packaging