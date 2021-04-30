ERP Dashboard Dark Mode

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
this is my new Ui shots, for a simple ERP desktop app, I've used ( Microsoft Windows: Metro Guidelines ) to handle most kind of ( Added features ) in the system in the future, this will help businesses owners to update and collaborate with all kind of their service, & that is one of this metro design system benefits,
I hope you like it,