ERP Dashboard Dark Mode

ERP Dashboard Dark Mode
this is my new Ui shots, for a simple ERP desktop app, I've used ( Microsoft Windows: Metro Guidelines ) to handle most kind of ( Added features ) in the system in the future, this will help businesses owners to update and collaborate with all kind of their service, & that is one of this metro design system benefits,
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
