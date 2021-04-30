Apple CarPlay for Tesla

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Designed a concept of Apple's CarPlay for Tesla with some improvements.
Apple Maps now have a widget for music so while you use navigation you still can easily control music. UI is inspired but iOS 14 and taking advantage of huge ass Tesla's touch screen.