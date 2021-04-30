Mason Grishin

Apple CarPlay for Tesla

Apple CarPlay for Tesla ux navigation maps car apple tesla
Designed a concept of Apple's CarPlay for Tesla with some improvements.

Apple Maps now have a widget for music so while you use navigation you still can easily control music. UI is inspired but iOS 14 and taking advantage of huge ass Tesla's touch screen.

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
