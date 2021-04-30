Heaver Sky

Day 006

Heaver Sky
Heaver Sky
  • Save
Day 006 koran map quran dailyui006 profile design dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

Day 6 of daily ui!

Wish I had more time to think more about this design.

Next time I'll try to give more variety to my pages.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Heaver Sky
Heaver Sky

More by Heaver Sky

View profile
    • Like