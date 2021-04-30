Soolar Logo

Erin Song

This is the logo for Soolar, an app that allows you to keep track of and share energy saved from your solar panels installed on your property. The design is based on the colors of the sun and being able to share the energy earned with other people, hence the overlap of the two circles.

(This is a personal concept for practice purpose only)

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
