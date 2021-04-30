Josh Hoeg
Airia Creative

Hemp Extract Tincture Labels

Josh Hoeg
Airia Creative
Josh Hoeg for Airia Creative
Hire Us
  • Save
Hemp Extract Tincture Labels package design packagedesign labeldesign brand design brand branding labels label packaging design illustration cbd label design cbd packaging cbd label
Download color palette

This is the first product I helped design for Boulder Valley Organics. We focused on keeping a natural color scheme while identifying both Natural and Peppermint Flavors. We design 4 variations of each label to accommodate for different CBD quantities.

Airia Creative
Airia Creative
Have an Awesome Project? Let's Connect!
Hire Us

More by Airia Creative

View profile
    • Like