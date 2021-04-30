The platform for influencers - v2

The Native Hash app allows you to give a tool for influencers and companies to advertise their products.

With help, our app influencers can search for offers through our app. Companies engaged in the production (branded clothing, cosmetics, healthy / sports food, etc.) can find influencers by location, ages, categories, and a number of followers.

Follow me:

www.behance.net/Mykola_Golovko

https://pl.pinterest.com/Mykola_Golovko/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mykola-golovko/