Food Delivery Mobile Application, training project at ITI - UI/UX Track 2021.
Food Delivery App helps the customer to access the online food ordering platforms, search for the right restaurant or the dish they want to order, place their orders and pay easily.
You can see Full project here 👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118622191/Food-Delivery-Mobile-Application?
Feel free to give feedback in the comment section!
Don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Hope you like it ✨