BROWQUE is a luxury fashion brand, best known for its premium suits for men. They want their logo to be simple, minimal, elegant, and have a royal feel to it.

After research and word mapping, I draw few sketches. I take the initial letter "B" from BROWQUE and "CROWN" to represents royal and luxury. I keep it very simple and minimal and give a very premium vibe to this logo by balance the logomark properly. I use a bold modern typeface for the logo text and it goes well with this logo.

Finally, I think the logo is very clean, simple, and has the true essence of luxury and royalty. Most Importantly it's appropriate for the business and the target audience.