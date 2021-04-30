🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
BROWQUE is a luxury fashion brand, best known for its premium suits for men. They want their logo to be simple, minimal, elegant, and have a royal feel to it.
After research and word mapping, I draw few sketches. I take the initial letter "B" from BROWQUE and "CROWN" to represents royal and luxury. I keep it very simple and minimal and give a very premium vibe to this logo by balance the logomark properly. I use a bold modern typeface for the logo text and it goes well with this logo.
Finally, I think the logo is very clean, simple, and has the true essence of luxury and royalty. Most Importantly it's appropriate for the business and the target audience.