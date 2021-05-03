Chad Gowey
Blindtiger Design

Cheboygan Core Beers

Chad Gowey
Blindtiger Design
Chad Gowey for Blindtiger Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Cheboygan Core Beers series label beer can design retro vintage packaging craft beer lake sailing camping lighthouse typography illustration
Cheboygan Core Beers series label beer can design retro vintage packaging craft beer lake sailing camping lighthouse typography illustration
Cheboygan Core Beers series label beer can design retro vintage packaging craft beer lake sailing camping lighthouse typography illustration
Cheboygan Core Beers series label beer can design retro vintage packaging craft beer lake sailing camping lighthouse typography illustration
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble_ChadGowey-CheboyganCore01.png
  2. Dribbble_ChadGowey-CheboyganCore02.png
  3. Dribbble_ChadGowey-CheboyganCore03.png
  4. Dribbble_ChadGowey-CheboyganCore04.png

The core beer lineup from our branding and packaging redesign for Cheboygan Brewing Co. Using bold overprints, custom '50s style illustration, and beachy color cues, these labels take inspiration from Cheboygan, MI life and history.

Blindtiger Design
Blindtiger Design
Design for the craft food and beverage industry
Hire Us

More by Blindtiger Design

View profile
    • Like