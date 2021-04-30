Garrick Antikajian

2020 Favorites: Albums of the Year

Garrick Antikajian
Garrick Antikajian
Hire Me
  • Save
2020 Favorites: Albums of the Year illustration typography design
Download color palette

A personal project, illustrating some of my favorite album's music artists of the year 2020, and creating a typographic treatment to tie the illustrations together.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Garrick Antikajian
Garrick Antikajian
Welcome to my design & illustration portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Garrick Antikajian

View profile
    • Like