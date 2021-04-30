Chad Gowey
CD9 Hazy IPA

CD9 Hazy IPA geometry illustration can packaging space galaxy pastel vintage 80s craft beer beer 70s design vaporwave
Label design for CD9, a collaboration beer made by Bellingham's Stemma Brewing and JUXT Taphouse.

