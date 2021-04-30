LOGO DESIGNING - DorcasProducts

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I used Adobe Illustrator to design the logo
The idea behind was to create an attractive logo using the initials of the brand i mean DP which stands for Dorcas Products
In order to make it creative and unique i used a lot of time to design different shapes for DP and finallyi got one unique and attractive
I used almost five weeks until the logo to be clear and well designed