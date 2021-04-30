Israel Biselu

LOGO DESIGNING - DorcasProducts

Israel Biselu
Israel Biselu
  • Save
LOGO DESIGNING - DorcasProducts vector ui logotype dodoma sketch africa illustration tanzania logodesign branding brand design logos logo
Download color palette

I used Adobe Illustrator to design the logo

The idea behind was to create an attractive logo using the initials of the brand i mean DP which stands for Dorcas Products

In order to make it creative and unique i used a lot of time to design different shapes for DP and finallyi got one unique and attractive

I used almost five weeks until the logo to be clear and well designed

Israel Biselu
Israel Biselu

More by Israel Biselu

View profile
    • Like