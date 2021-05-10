Victor Berbel

Netflix Playlist
What if we could create playlists and transform Netflix into a TV schedule? That would be really dope!

I've been toying with this idea on my mind for a little while and finally got the time to create some concept screens.

Posted on May 10, 2021
Designer focused on UI/UX and Icon Design. ✌️🍕
