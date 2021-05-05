Netflix Playlist

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What if we could create playlists and transform Netflix into a TV schedule? That would be really dope!
I've been toying with this idea on my mind for a little while and finally got the time to create some concept screens.
Press "L" to show some love and any love is appreciated. 😉
If you like, follow me for regular updates. ✌️
Website – Behance – Twitter – Medium – LinkedIn