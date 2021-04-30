Shivani Jetalpuria

Interior Website Design-UI Concept (Daily UI)

Shivani Jetalpuria
Shivani Jetalpuria
  • Save
Interior Website Design-UI Concept (Daily UI) ui ux homepage animation homepage ui 3d transform carousel animation daily challange website carousel carousel web animation animation website interior design dailyui
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers, here is the 3D carousel animation UI design concept.

Images: https://unsplash.com/

Hit 'L' to appreciate it.

Shivani Jetalpuria
Shivani Jetalpuria

More by Shivani Jetalpuria

View profile
    • Like