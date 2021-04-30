Ticketing POS app - ticket validation

Hey everyone!

This device used by conductors for validation tickets on public transport.

And today i wanna show a ticket validation screen.

On top of this screen is an info about traffic line on that the conductor is now located. And on the middle is an icon of traffic type (tram, ferry, train or bus).

The conductor can validate Access card by NFC technology and also, ticket with QR code, scanning it by camera. He can open a one of validation way by swipe.

Then he gets the main information about ticket: valid, invalid or valid ticket with discount price.

I'll hope you like it :)

Have a nice day!