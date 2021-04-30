Ticketing POS app - ticket validation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone!
This device used by conductors for validation tickets on public transport.
And today i wanna show a ticket validation screen.
On top of this screen is an info about traffic line on that the conductor is now located. And on the middle is an icon of traffic type (tram, ferry, train or bus).
The conductor can validate Access card by NFC technology and also, ticket with QR code, scanning it by camera. He can open a one of validation way by swipe.
Then he gets the main information about ticket: valid, invalid or valid ticket with discount price.
I'll hope you like it :)
Have a nice day!