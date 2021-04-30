For deatils:

Project name: Chatting App UI

screen : 3 ; Inbox screen, Detail Conversation screen, Profile screen.

Main purpose: semi formal communication

Fonts: Lato

Colour: #675e5e and #332929

Software: Adobe XD

Hey there, me again.

Another UI project. This time it's an mobile application where people can chat. Not unique truly but unlike other apps this one is semi formal. It deals with less functions and hence provides less complexicity however more efficiency.

It has a message pinning feature. Anyone can pin any message so that the conversion box to not move while scrolling. Story and who's online features are there as any normal chatting apps.

sometimes we often need person's email and mobile number. On a default settings these are shared just below the username in the deatil conversation screen. Instead of any vibrant colour, smooth tone of black has been used for incoming and outgoing messages.Image sharing experience has been uplifted more it's feature I believe. However, only 4 images at a time are requried to make it work.

The profile setting is the onely screen you can see is massively organized anew. No unimportant extra options to deal with.

It only provides exact specifi only what important and would be handy in real life messaging experience. Again, this app is mainly for a semi formal messaging purpose. so deliberately some features are dropped out.

Please state your appreciation, suggesion and stuff. It would help me improving in future.