I've had this is the making for a while, and while it's still not completely done yet, it's done enough so that you can make accounts and have them setup within a day. SeemsLegit is the email service that I'm starting so you can have emails that seem legit. With plenty of hilarious domain names I'm planning to buy, you won't ever have to worry about not having a great email. You can check it out here: https://www.seemslegit.email

