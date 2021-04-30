Positive Images Logotype Teaser

One of my favorite tasks in recent memory has been helping one of my local queer nonprofits update their website and reclaim their digital infrastructure. The nonprofit, Positive Images, has been around for decades, helping queer folks in the North Bay.

PI is great on community, but digital infrastructure is expensive and requires some technical expertise. Even stuff like the logo was an issue, since nobody knew what fonts were used (Phosphate Pro Solid and Proxima Nova, as best as I can tell). So bit by bit, file by file, font by font, stuff's getting organized and I can't wait to share the new website with the world!