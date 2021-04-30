Elmrichdesign

Pokeballs

Elmrichdesign
Elmrichdesign
Hire Me
  • Save
Pokeballs red zbrush pokemon art cute artist artwork art blender 3d artist 3d art 3d render pokeball scene low poly game game art concept design creative
Download color palette

Some pokeballs I modelled, shall I do the other variations? :)

Elmrichdesign
Elmrichdesign
Creativity is contagious, pass it on!
Hire Me

More by Elmrichdesign

View profile
    • Like