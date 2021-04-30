Augustus

Upper Hand

Augustus
Augustus
  • Save
Upper Hand white space negative-space logo negative space minimal web doodle illustration clean vector
Download color palette

Upper Hand

synonyms -
advantage, ascendancy, control, dominion, edge, mastery, superiority, supremacy.

Self-medication/Health awareness campaign art design.

Thanks for the support 👍.
Contact: amadi.augustus@yahoo.com

Augustus
Augustus

More by Augustus

View profile
    • Like