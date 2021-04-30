Minimal Logo - Soccer team

© 2021 all right reserved

𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘤𝘬 𝘪𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘢: https://bit.ly/3b9Xpz9

●●

Check it on ɪɴsᴛᴀɢʀᴀᴍ

━

▶Branding designer, Print designer

▶ Order via email or DMs

━

Reach Out:

☐ Facebook: https://bit.ly/3gNat0X

☐ Dribbble: https://bit.ly/3aO5nO4

☐ Instagram: https://bit.ly/2R98t8i

☐ Behance: https://bit.ly/3b63HzN