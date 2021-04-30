The Rusty Haven

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The remnants of humanity regroup and form mobile cities. They survive thanks to their steam engines placed on giant jellyfishes. So they can move freely around the world.
For the new fantasy film, it was necessary to create a concept art of the environment, the main character of which is a city placed on the back of a living creature.