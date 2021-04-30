Julia Antontseva

Flyer design

Julia Antontseva
Julia Antontseva
  • Save
Flyer design email design flyer branding poster
Download color palette

The client came with the problem that he needs a flyer design, including shortened information from the commercial offer presentation. The design has to be convertible for mailout to the clients.

For more projects visit www.behance.net/juliaantontseva

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Julia Antontseva
Julia Antontseva

More by Julia Antontseva

View profile
    • Like