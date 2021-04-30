Felipe Araujo

Brinkedoteka.com

Felipe Araujo
Felipe Araujo
Brinkedoteka.com logotype ui art branding design vector logodesign typography
Logo design for this company
Funny, minimal, vibrant colors, child education toys.
Easy to read, good communication

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Felipe Araujo
Felipe Araujo

