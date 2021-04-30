Tyler West

Vase exploration

Tyler West
Tyler West
Hire Me
  • Save
Vase exploration octanerender graphic design illustration animation 3d motion branding product design octane cinema 4d
Vase exploration octanerender graphic design illustration animation 3d motion branding product design octane cinema 4d
Vase exploration octanerender graphic design illustration animation 3d motion branding product design octane cinema 4d
Vase exploration octanerender graphic design illustration animation 3d motion branding product design octane cinema 4d
Download color palette
  1. vases_2.png
  2. Frame 59.png
  3. vases_4.png
  4. vases_3.png

A pack of procedurally modeled and textured vases for Cinema 4D and Octane Render

Download here: https://gumroad.com/tylerwest#fWxmx

Tyler West
Tyler West
2D/3D Motion Designer Available for Freelance Projects ☺
Hire Me

More by Tyler West

View profile
    • Like