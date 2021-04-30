Felipe Araujo

Redesign Project MiniSO

Felipe Araujo
Felipe Araujo
  • Save
Redesign Project MiniSO typography minimal branding logodesign branding design art concept
Download color palette

This project is a logo redesign idea for this store globally recognized.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Felipe Araujo
Felipe Araujo

More by Felipe Araujo

View profile
    • Like