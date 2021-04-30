Jucelle Lim
Braze

Celebrating User Milestones

The team is working on defining the role of illustration within the product and identifying moments where we can leverage this type of communication.

This particular concept is exploring how to evoke various emotions through illustration. This was my celebratory take on a user's first year using Braze which is why I opted to use the various feature sets we have as subjects.

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
