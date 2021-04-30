Belinda Kou

Hot Pot Lettering

Hot Pot Lettering adobe drawing adobe fresco adobe illustration letters food type food lettering typography hand lettering lettering foodie food illustration food asian food asian hot pot
A steamy hot pot illustration created in Adobe Fresco for Adobe Live with Behance. We polled the audience for what foods to include, and created this from scratch.

See the replay here :)
https://www.behance.net/live/videos/10969/Lunch-Time-Lettering-with-Belinda-Kou-2-of-2

