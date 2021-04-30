🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was day 1 of the daily logo challenge and the challenge was to create a rocketship logo. I was given a few company names for inspiration and I chose axis because this design that I ended up with was the first thing to pop into my head. This was the first logo I made since my junior year of highschool and I am very proud of how it looks. I chose a very basic typography and I used the pen tool to cut the letter "A" in half and I also used two rocket ship clipart images I found on google. I used the pen tool to trace over parts of the images I needed and I made the "A" into a rocket ship.