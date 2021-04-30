This was day 1 of the daily logo challenge and the challenge was to create a rocketship logo. I was given a few company names for inspiration and I chose axis because this design that I ended up with was the first thing to pop into my head. This was the first logo I made since my junior year of highschool and I am very proud of how it looks. I chose a very basic typography and I used the pen tool to cut the letter "A" in half and I also used two rocket ship clipart images I found on google. I used the pen tool to trace over parts of the images I needed and I made the "A" into a rocket ship.