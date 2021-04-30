Ľubaś Guzowskij

#aperilchallenge 30/30

The challenge is over. Mostly did not have a time to make something good enough. But that was a point of a challenge. To make a logo a day. And I did it. I have found some cool concepts I wouldn't ever found without it, like "Unspoken news", or "Bonobonana". Love them.

Its 15/120 mins per logo. Sometimes I spent more time. It was around 8 hours with "Unspoken news". And its correlated I guess. More time u spend for a research = better result u get.

I gonna remake this logos and I will post on Behance I guess.

Thank You.

April is Ape Awareness Month! I will make an Ape related logo everyday during April.

