Bassam H

HR App Redesign 5

Bassam H
Bassam H
  • Save
HR App Redesign 5 uxresearch ux ui hr software design app
Download color palette

The login screen. The app that inspired this redesign requires an 'Employee Code' and password that makes signing in a hassle. This redesign gives the option of a pin number or fingerprint.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Bassam H
Bassam H

More by Bassam H

View profile
    • Like