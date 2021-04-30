Felipe Araujo

Logo Redesign Zettabyte175.com

Logo idea and concept for a I.T and digital marketing company of Vancouver, Canada. My idea was represent the digital cloud and the big data flow currently needed to be updated in this business segment.

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
