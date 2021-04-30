Bassam H

HR App Redesign 2

Bassam H
Bassam H
  • Save
HR App Redesign 2 uxresearch ux ui hr software design app
Download color palette

The home page is straight to the point with everything an employee needs (based on user interviews and experiments with 5 current users of the app that inspired this redesign)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Bassam H
Bassam H

More by Bassam H

View profile
    • Like