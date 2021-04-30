Оксана Буткалюк

CRM for ETS group

Оксана Буткалюк
Оксана Буткалюк
  • Save
CRM for ETS group crm design web dark theme dashboard
Download color palette

This progect was second in my experience UI/UX design. Difficult in its own way, but interesting to work and lead the team.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Оксана Буткалюк
Оксана Буткалюк

More by Оксана Буткалюк

View profile
    • Like