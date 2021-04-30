Sakibul Islam

Primily Modernm logo design

Sakibul Islam
Sakibul Islam
  • Save
Primily Modernm logo design new modern logo new logo p icon p logo color palette colorfull app icon app design app new modern icon brand identity vector brand design beautiful modern icon modern logo awesome design icon design branding
Download color palette

This is a modern logo design. and this is custom logo design with modern icon also. This design is available so you can use it for your company.
Thanks .
Let's make a mark together ☺☺☺☺
Logo and brand identity designer .
Contact for freelance works.
Email : sakibulislam035@gmail.com

Follow me on Behance : https://www.behance.net/sakibulislam035
Follow me on Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/logodesign035/

Sakibul Islam
Sakibul Islam

More by Sakibul Islam

View profile
    • Like