Brendan Forester

Home of the Stonewall Inn

Brendan Forester
Brendan Forester
  • Save
Home of the Stonewall Inn photography graphic design illustrator illustration
Download color palette

A photo-ethnographic research study of the Stonewall Riots.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Brendan Forester
Brendan Forester

More by Brendan Forester

View profile
    • Like