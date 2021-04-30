REI Basecamp App Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Basecamp is a mobile app concept for REI that I helped design as part of a school group project.
The goal was to extend the aspirational feel of the REI store to the brand's digital experience. The updated design focuses on customer exploration and discovering products in the context of larger trip ideas.
Check out the full case study to see more: https://www.heycurtis.design/rei