REI Basecamp App Concept

REI Basecamp App Concept ux ecommerce rei mobile app ui
Basecamp is a mobile app concept for REI that I helped design as part of a school group project.

The goal was to extend the aspirational feel of the REI store to the brand's digital experience. The updated design focuses on customer exploration and discovering products in the context of larger trip ideas.

Check out the full case study to see more: https://www.heycurtis.design/rei

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
