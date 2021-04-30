Enzian flower ~ Painting with MARBLES and MOUTH blow ~ Painting

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I love to paint without brush just with some toys and my body parts. For this fluid art painting I used marbles and mouth to blow paint around. I really like the final pic, because it looks like an Enzian flower, that grows in my beautiful country sLOVEnia.
Colours that I used:
- Pearl white
- Amsterdam ultramarine
- Decoart extreme sheen safire
- Winsor&Newton permanent magenta
- Cadence real gold
- Amsterdam permanent blue violet
My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
Video: https://youtu.be/0hxebQPL4SE