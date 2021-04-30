Enzian flower ~ Painting with MARBLES and MOUTH blow ~ Painting

I love to paint without brush just with some toys and my body parts. For this fluid art painting I used marbles and mouth to blow paint around. I really like the final pic, because it looks like an Enzian flower, that grows in my beautiful country sLOVEnia.

Colours that I used:

- Pearl white

- Amsterdam ultramarine

- Decoart extreme sheen safire

- Winsor&Newton permanent magenta

- Cadence real gold

- Amsterdam permanent blue violet

My pearl white mixture:

1 part Vallejo pearl medium

1 part titanium white

2 parts pouring medium

All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

My mixing paints video:

https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

