Working on a logo involves thinking bigger than just a logo. We need to think about your business overall and the look and feel it should communicate to attract your audience. That’s why my branding

package include a questionnaire to help me understand the fundamentals of your business. After that step, we can start to work on the design of your branding always thinking about concept, creativity, easy communication, study of colors and typography . My branding package include essential design elements that any business should own and use in their marketing.