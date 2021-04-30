Felipe Araujo

Branding Package

Branding Package logos concept minimal vector typography branding design logotype
Working on a logo involves thinking bigger than just a logo. We need to think about your business overall and the look and feel it should communicate to attract your audience. That’s why my branding
package include a questionnaire to help me understand the fundamentals of your business. After that step, we can start to work on the design of your branding always thinking about concept, creativity, easy communication, study of colors and typography . My branding package include essential design elements that any business should own and use in their marketing.

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
