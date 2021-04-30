Bria Wright

Daily UI Challenge - 53 - Navigation Bar

Bria Wright
Bria Wright
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge - 53 - Navigation Bar web design navigation bar vector design figma dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

Baby shark inspired navigation bar! I’m into shark documentaries so I was inspired by the baby shark to make a nav bar with some teeth that would close and open.

Reach me at me@briadesign.com if you would like to work together!
Open to feedback, and best wishes,
Bria

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Bria Wright
Bria Wright

More by Bria Wright

View profile
    • Like