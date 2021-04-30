Bogdan Olimpiyuk
unfold

Mighty Fan

Bogdan Olimpiyuk
unfold
Bogdan Olimpiyuk for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Mighty Fan app mighty fan website web icon ux vector ui illustration art design
Mighty Fan app mighty fan website web icon ux vector ui illustration art design
Mighty Fan app mighty fan website web icon ux vector ui illustration art design
Mighty Fan app mighty fan website web icon ux vector ui illustration art design
Download color palette
  1. Frame 5246.png
  2. Frame 5247.png
  3. Frame 5248.png
  4. Frame 5249.png

Built this fan in Fimga for the Mighty App website. Took some time but I love how it turned out. Hope ya'll can appreciate the amount of layers.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like