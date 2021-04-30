Saral Kumar

Restaurants and Bar Finder App

Saral Kumar
Saral Kumar
  • Save
Restaurants and Bar Finder App augmented reality augmentedreality ar finder finder app navigation bar restaurant bar app restaurant app appdesign app design uidesign app interface flat ux minimal design ui
Download color palette

A restaurant and bar finding app which uses AR overlay for navigation as it makes locating places easier and provides a better and more immersive navigating experience.

Saral Kumar
Saral Kumar

More by Saral Kumar

View profile
    • Like